Mrs. Joanne Simmons Bell, age 80, of Pensacola, Florida passed away May 8, 2017 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.

She was born February 1, 1937 in Panama City, Florida to the late Harmon Leroy and Annie Cook Simmons. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Bell; three brothers, James Simmons, Billy Simmons, Charles Simmons; one sister, Betty Brahier.

Mrs. Bell is survived by her four children, Kathy Brown and husband Roger of Molino, FL, Jackie Lee of Cantonment, FL, Donna Bell of Atlanta, GA, Thomas Bell and wife Norma of Robertsdale, AL; five grandchildren, Amanda Hamilton and husband Justin, Robert Brown and wife Jana, Adam Lee, Abby Lee, Scott Lee and wife Erica; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Brown, Peyton Lee, Scarlett Lee; a brother, Theodore Simmons and wife Carolyn of Vernon, FL; a sister, Mary Sue Brinkman and husband John of Cantonment, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay with Rev. Wayne White and Rev. Rick Fountain officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity of your choice.