A Maker Faire was held at Chipley and Vernon High School libraries for the students, teachers, school district personnel and community organizations on May 4 & 5.

CHS/VHS Library Makerspace Movement began in January to allow students a space to create, invent, tinker, explore and build projects using a variety of materials to keep them engaged.

In the upcoming school year, the resources will be implemented into the curriculum for students to network, build and work on projects to correlate with the core standards.

“This is just the beginning of the Makerspace Movement,” stated Erika Dotson. “We are excited about the volume of student interest and interaction as we anticipate continual growth while additional resources become available.”

Event held at Vernon High School Library Friday, May 5 — photos submitted by Zedra Hawkins …