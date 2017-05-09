Tutton obit

Ernest J. Tutton Sr., age 73 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2017 at his residence.

Ernest was born on December 15, 1943 in Vernon, Florida to Joseph Tutton and Lucille Payne. He moved to the panhandle in 1999 from Jacksonville, Florida, and was employed by the City of Cottondale. He was the head deacon at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Lucille Tutton; daughter: Lisa Pumphrey; grandson: William Allen Tutton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Barbara Tutton of Cottondale, Florida; son: Ernest J. Tutton Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; step daughter: Shannon Dilmore of Panama City Beach, Florida; brothers: Wayne Tutton and wife Ruth of Jacksonville, Florida, Everett Tutton and wife Norma Jean of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters: Myrtle Ulbrich, Josephine Leeds, Maggie Madine Carter all of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchild: James Russell Johnson; step grandchildren: Sonny Ammons, Destinie Dilmore, Scessalie Austin, Tyler Dilmore; two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1P.M. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Salem Free Will Baptist in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Gene Cross and Brother J.W. Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon City Cemetery in Vernon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.