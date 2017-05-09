Pippin obit

Mr. Royce Earl Pippin, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 24, 1941 in Callahan, Florida to the late Alvie Alto and Verbie Lee Brannon Pippin. In addition to his parents, Royce was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Pippin.

Mr. Pippin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwen Pippin of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Alan Pippin and wife Patty of Bonifay, FL and Kelly Pippin and wife Stephanie of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Jennifer Glover and husband Bud of Westville, FL and Dawn Sellers and husband Ronnie of Bonifay, FL; ten grandchildren, Dr. Jerrid & Dr. Mary Pippin, Mary Elizabeth & Jaime Medina, Hannah Pippin, Dusty & Faith Harris, Kellan Sellers, Shelby Sellers, Sarah Pippin, JennaRaye Sellers, Seth Pippin, Ethan Harris; four great-grandchildren, Gracie Harris, Jerrid Pippin II, Kimberlynn Sellers, Nolan Medina; four sisters, Margie Pettis and husband John of Chipley, FL, Carol Finnell and husband Wayne of Cleveland, TN, Betty Loyed of Samson, AL, Helen Hamm of Tallahassee, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Head Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.