Habitat accepting applications

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity is accepting initial applications for homeownership in Washington County through May 26.

A link is included below for a two-page document. The first page is information about the housing program qualifications and the second page is the initial application that interested persons should complete and return to one of the ReStore locations (Chipley or Marianna).

Habitat application: Click Here

All questions regarding the Habitat housing program should be directed to Carmen D. Smith, executive director.