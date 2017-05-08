UF Health breaks ground for multispecialty medical facility at Springhill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida Health officials today announced an expansion of clinical services at UF Health Springhill during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building behind the current facility off Northwest 39th Avenue.

The building will house multiple UF Health Physicians practices and services, including the primary care specialties of internal medicine and family medicine, as well as adult and child psychiatry, allergy, integrative medicine, medical psychology and pain management. An outpatient pharmacy and a clinical laboratory in the new building will service both Springhill facilities.

“As we start the construction of this new building, it is important to reflect on the faculty and staff who opened the adjacent specialty-care facility just a few short years ago, and how they have helped us bring the expertise of UF Health closer to where people live and work,” said David S. Guzick, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health. “By now bringing primary care together with several specialty practices, the faculty and staff in this new facility will help us continue to expand our mission to put our patients at the center of everything we do.”

The $36 million, 72,000-square-foot building is slated to be completed in August 2018. The internal medicine practice, family medicine practice and child psychiatry practice are expected to be the largest occupants of the new building. The facility brings together practices that were in leased space throughout Gainesville, enabling better continuity of care.

Approximately 70,000 patient visits per year are expected in the new building.

“We learned from the first Springhill Medical Building that our community very much appreciates being able to see UF Health faculty physicians in modern, easily accessible and comfortable office settings,” said Marvin A. Dewar, M.D., J.D., chief executive officer of UF Health Physicians.

The facility is designed and will be constructed according to stringent sustainability standards. Expansive windows will enable natural light to stream into the building as automated blinds offer shade from the sun. High-efficiency lighting, heating, cooling and insulation systems as well as low water-use landscaping will lessen the building’s environmental footprint and provide a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for patients.