Daniel Harvey Pate, 70, passed away on May 3, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

He was a life-long resident of Jackson County. He was a graduate of Sneads High School and Florida State University. Daniel retired from Arthur G. Dozier School as Superintendent in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Pate; brother, William Pate; sister, Linda Arentzen; parents-in-law, Buford and Bonnie Timmons; brother-in-law, Drew Timmons; and nephew, Mason Timmons.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Janet and Dennis Revell of Athens, Georgia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Budd and Diane Timmons; nieces, Andrea Murray of Jacksonville, Florida, Ashley Revell of Athens, Georgia; nephews, Randy Pate and Eddie Pate of North Carolina, Jason and Jonathan Revell of Atlanta, Georgia and Emily and Eric Worrell of Marianna, Florida.

Daniel was very much a homebody but he loved to visit with all his friends on a regular basis. He didn’t think you needed to leave Jackson County to find happiness. He was a true animal lover and did all he could to make their life better. He was a very giving and loving person who thought all people should be treated with respect and kindness. He was very much loved by his family, friends, and community.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. CST, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation, with interment to be at a later date in Pope Cemetery. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.