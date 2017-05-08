Marianna Woman’s Club to offer new scholarship

MARIANNA—The Marianna Woman’s Club is offering a new Chipola College Scholarship for Fall 2017. The Women Can Change the World Scholarship will fund partial tuition and/or books for an older female student(s) from Jackson County who is returning to the educational arena at Chipola in an effort to secure advancements in a chosen career. Students who have graduated high school within the last five years are not eligible to apply.

This 2017-18 scholarship will be a one-time award available for use for one year. If funds are available for the next year, applicants must reapply to be considered for a future award.

The scholarship student must maintain a 2.0 GPA each semester to continue receipt of the scholarship and must follow standard college requirements. Applicants from Chipola’s bachelor’s degree programs will be considered. The applicant’s high school GPA will be taken into consideration in the selection process.

Applicants must secure a standard Scholarship Application Form from the Chipola Foundation Office or on the college website at www.chipola.edu Completed applications must be mailed to: Marianna Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 734, Marianna, FL 32447 by the application deadline of Thursday, June 8.