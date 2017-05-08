An Evening of Class

On Thursday, April 27, students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) could be seen gathered around the gazebo taking photographs in their formal attire in preparation for the third annual “Evening of Class” formal dinner. The dinner was held in the BCF Wellness Center which was transformed into a formal banquet hall arrayed in white table linens, crystal vases with white roses and baby’s breath, and votive candles elegantly arranged on the tables.

This year, over 130 students and guests were in attendance for the highly anticipated formal evening. Students and those accompanying them entered the Wellness Center retrieving their place cards and arranging them on the tables, while providing broad smiles as the camera captured memories at the photo booth. The evening began with a word of welcome by BCF Dean of Students Roger Richards and the invocation and blessing from retired United States Navy Captain and BCF Vice President for Development Charles Parker. Students were served each course by faculty and staff members who were formally trained, dressed as waiters, and volunteered their time to serve for the event. Following completion of the main course, students enjoyed a warm greeting from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen who introduced the special guest speaker, Tommy Bowden, former head coach of Clemson University. The Wellness Center was filled with appropriate laughter as Bowden shared his story as a coach, an evangelical Christian, and encouraged students to pursue individuality and dedication in living out their faith in every area of their lives.

“I am genuinely thrilled about the outcome of the formal,” stated Event Coordinator and Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Jonah Powers. “I am thankful that students took the time to learn and implement the proper formal etiquette protocols, as these skills will be beneficial in their future. And I was extremely excited to have Coach Tommy Bowden for the evening.”

As students look forward to next year’s formal and the etiquette classes leading up to the event, there is little doubt that the formal dinners are a huge success with the students. According to several students, the skills learned from the formal evening and the etiquette classes have already proven useful in their personal lives and within multiple areas of ministry and service.

For more information about upcoming special events, or to learn about the degrees and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.