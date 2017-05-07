Works obit

Mr. Travis Durelle Works, age 63 of Caryville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 6, 2017 at his residence in Caryville.

He is the brother of IFDF member, Gail Works, Christian Memorial Chapel, Graceville, Florida.

He graduated Holmes County High School, Bonifay, Florida, in 1981. He continued his education at Chipola College, Marianna, Florida, and was a mechanic by trade.

Travis was preceded in death by his father: Gus Works, Jr.; grandparents: Gus, Sr., and Tina Ola Johns Works and Carrie Newman; a nephew: Alexis Andrews and brother-in-law: Harry Lee Andrews; and most recently a brother Charles Allen Works (April 27, 2017).

He is survived by his mother, Evangelist Ernestine Works; son and daughter: Bryan Works and Mercedes Peterson; grandchildren: Jaikyhia and Ja’Niya Peterson; brothers and sisters: Carolyn , Edward (Verna), Alvin (Ruth), Eric, Michael, June (James), Tyna (Michael), Carrie, Viola and Gail; nieces and nephews: Drexyl, Kyle, Samera, Edward Jr., Elise, Canese, Kimberly, Alanna, Jennifer, Ashlee, Bryan, Erica, Derek, Adrian, Jessica, Jyna, Simone, Michael, Michael Jr., Christyna, Mason, Valerie, Carlos, John, Jermaine, Vitoya, Vionca, Shannon and Sherone (Loraine); numerous great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A dual celebration of life for him and his brother, Charles Allen Works, was held at 1 PM (CST), Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the Caryville Civic Center, Highway 279 South, Caryville, FL. He will be laid to rest in the Saint Mary AME Cemetery in Caryville, FL, along side his brother, Charles Allen Works who passed on April 27, 2017.

Arrangements entrusted to Christian memorial Chapel, Graceville, Florida.