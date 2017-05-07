Duplesis obit

Antonio “Tony” Duplesis, 65 of Graceville passed away, Friday, May 5, 2017 at his residence.

A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at New Smyrna AOG Church with Pastors Michael Tadlock, Ed Bell, Mike White and Chuck Glass officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at New Smyrna AOG on Monday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tony affectionately known as “Coon” was born in Baton Rouge, LA.

A Merchant Marine for over 40 years, Tony retired as a towboat Captain for Kirby Inland Marine. Tony’s passion in life was Jesus, his wife (whom he was madly in love with for the past 26 years), his children and his church, New Smyrna Assembly of God and golf. He had an incredible sense of humor with his favorite saying “Don’t make me no never mind, Bud”.

Preceded in death by his parents Allen Marcel and Evelina Bosoa Duplesis and one sister Cynthia Skaggs.

Survived by his beloved wife Kathy; seven children Tony Duplesis, Tiffany Beall, Rocky Duplesis, Becky Hudson, Brooke Steverson, Jamie Bailes, Megan Duplesis; eight brothers and sisters Buddy, Randy, Gary, Victor, Phyllis, Nina, Roxy, Lisa; fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Clint White, Andrew Rotello, Andrew Griffin, Russell McNeal, Bryce Farrar and Hayden Tadlock.