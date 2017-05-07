Chipola College news

CHIPOLA SUMMER I REGISTRATION IS MAY 8

MARIANNA—Chipola College will hold Summer Session I registration for new and returning students, Monday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summer I classes begin Tuesday, May 9. Late registration continues through noon on May 10.

Application deadline for Summer Session II is June 1. Registration for Summer II is June 22 and classes begin June 26.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 10 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA THEATRE PRESENTS MAGIC SCHOOLBUS MAY 11

The Chipola Children’s Theatre Production of The Magic Schoolbus is set for Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The show tells the story of an eccentric school teacher who takes her class on wonderful educational field trips with the help of a magical school bus. This exciting family-friendly adventure is fun for all ages.

The cast includes: Sarah Liffick as Mrs. Fizzle, Gracie Wallace as the Narrator, Saylor Novonglosky as Ralphie, Darby Benjamin as Keesha, Jaylan Palmer as DA, Kane McKeefer as Arnold, Ashley Braswell as Phoebe, Anthony Severson as Tim, Destin Dawson as Carlos, Elizabeth Bennett as Liz, and Jayriah McGriff as Wanda.

Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—may be purchased at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Phone 850-718-2420.

GREAT CATTLE DRIVE film showing MAY 18 at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a free screening of the PBS documentary film, “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles,” Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Danny Ryals Real Estate and the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association are sponsoring the screening at Chipola.

The documentary was filmed and produced by Blountstown residents Elam Stoltzfus and his son, Nic. The film tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, and how Florida’s cow culture is being preserved for future generations. “The story of the Cracker cattle and horses is one of the richest historical accounts,” said filmmaker and producer Elam Stoltzfus. “We really believe people will want to hear more about this, and we have a chance to educate people, entertain them, and bring some information to people here in Florida, and across the country.”

“One thing that excited me as a writer about the Great Florida Cattle Drive project is that it tells the story of this hidden history,” said screenwriter and co-producer Nic Stoltzfus. “It’s one thing to read about a cattle drive from Kissimmee to Kenansville, but to actually go on the drive and interact with the people, and feel it, and smell it… that brought history to life for me.”

Elam and Nic Stoltzfus will be present at the screening to sign DVDs, CDs, the accompanying coffee table book, movie posters and more. Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will enjoy Grammy Award-winning John McEuen’s presence on the film’s soundtrack.

The documentary, narrated by America’s most beloved cowboy poet, Baxter Black, recently aired on all of Florida’s PBS stations.

The film and accompanying events are sponsored by the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and Foundation; Blackbeard’s Ranch; Arrowhead Beef; Vina & Sons; the Yoder Family and Lefty’s Dirt Road Club. To order copies of the book, CD and DVD, visit Live Oak Productions at www.liveoakproductiongroup.com/store. See a film trailer at https://youtu.be/uNph6e9Bh0w.

For information about the showing at Chipola College, visit www.chipola.edu or call 718-2257.

TEXAS A & M CHOIR TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Texas A & M’s Mixed Choir – the Century Singers – will be present a free concert as part of their Florida Tour, Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Chipola College Center for the Arts.

The Century Singers choir is comprised of 80 voices. In 1971, the New Tradition Singers were established at Texas A&M as the first chorus and student organization that allowed both male and female members. In 1976, the ensemble was renamed the Century Singers to commemorate Texas A&M’s 100th anniversary.

For information on the group visit, http://centurysingers.tamu.edu/.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for special events, holidays, classes or inclement weather.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-8, at 7 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

Chipola Fine Arts will host a Fine Arts Camp, June 12-15. For more information contact Angie White at (850)718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SENDOFF

The Chipola College chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) presented goodie bags to Chipola’s baseball and softball teams as they departed for their respective state tournaments.

CHIPOLA WINS OPENING GAME OF STATE TOURNEY

LAKELAND—The Chipola Indians (41-8) defeated St. Johns River State 5-2 on Friday, May 5, after taking the lead late in their opening game of the FCSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Chipola Indians trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrew Bechtold homered off Andrew Vaccacio, driving in three runs.

St. Johns River State captured the lead in the first inning. Nick Koslowski doubled on a 1-2 count in the first inning with 2 outs, scoring one run.

Riley Cabral (10-0) earned the win. He tossed six innings in relief, allowing zero runs, four hits, striking out nine, and walking zero.

Bowden Francis started the game. He went three innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking one.

Te’Kwaan Whyte, Andrew Bechtold, Edmond Americaan, Trey Dawson, and Jose Caballero each collected one hit to lead the way for the Indians.

Chipola will play next on Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. (CST) against the Winner of Miami Dade vs. State College of Florida or Tallahassee.

View a webcast at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament

Chipola Jeff Johnson’s Indians have made the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times with seven appearances in the title game. The Indians have made four trips to the NJCAA National Tournament including a 2007 national title.

Jeff Johnson was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year. The 2017 season marks his 20th at Chipola. He has won four consecutive Panhandle Conference titles with six in the last seven years and 12 overall.

The Panhandle Conference Champion Chipola Indians cleaned up in conference awards this season with 10 players named to the Coaches’ All-Conference Team, coach of the year and three players-of-the-year in four categories.

First baseman Reynaldo Rivera is the Panhandle Player of the Year with 12 homeruns and a .457 batting average. Infielder Trey Dawson is the Conference Defensive Player of the Year with a .964 fielding percentage. Bowden Francis is Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 1.53 ERA and an 11-2 record.

Chipola’s First-Team All-Conference selections include: outfielders Jacob Silverstein (.381 BA) and Brody Wofford (.343 BA); infielders Reynaldo Rivera (.457 BA and 12 HR), Andrew Bechtold (.450 BA and 10 HR) and Jose Caballero (.382 BA and 10 HR); catchers Max Guzman (.379 BA) and Chris Clayton (.337 BA); and pitchers Bowden Francis (11-2) and Riley Cabral (9-0).

Chipola’s Second-Team All-Conference pick is outfielder Edmond Americaan (.361 BA).

Six Chipola Indians—Rivera, Francis, Bechtold, Cabral, Caballero and Guzman—were named among the Top 10 Players in the Panhandle Conference.

CHIPOLA’S GOREE IS STATE PITCHER OF THE WEEK

MARIANNA—Chipola’s Morgan Goree is the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week for May 2.

The freshman right-hander from Senoia, Ga., went 5-0, with a 0.56 ERA in five appearances during the voting period. She helped Chipola battle through the loser’s bracket at the FCSAA State Tournament and earn a berth to the National Championship.

Goree tossed complete-game shutouts vs. Hillsborough and NJCAA No. 16 Indian River State, the latter in an elimination game.

The Lady Indians softball team finished as runner-up in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament on April 30. The second place finish earns the team a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament, May 17-20, in St. George, Utah.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL FINISHES SECOND IN STATE TOURNAMENT

VERO BEACH, FL—The Chipola College Lady Indians softball team finished as runner-up in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament on April 30. The second place finish earns the team a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament, May 17-20, in St. George, Utah.

In the championship game, Chipola lost to Florida Southwestern 4-0 compiling a 6-2 record in the three-day tournament.

Also on April 30, the Lady Indians beat Seminole 6-2 to earn a spot in the title game. Morgan Goree earned the win in 4 innings. Krystal Goodman picked up the save in 3 innings. Barbara Woll and Bobbie Morris were both 2 for 3.

In their first game of the day on April 30, Chipola beat Central Florida 4-2. Goree earned the win. Jordenne Gaten was 2 for 4.

On April 29, the Lady Indians blanked Indian River 8-0. Goree was the winner with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings. Morris was 3 for 4. Earlier in the day, Chipola beat Daytona 4-1. Goodman earned the win with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings. Gaten was 1 for 4 with a double.

In their first game on April 29, Chipola beat Santa Fe 5-2. Goree was the winning pitcher with 5 strikeouts in 6 innings. Melanie Sheldon was 2 for 3. Gaten was 2 for 4.

In the first day of the tournament on April 28, Chipola lost to Central Florida 1-0. Goodman took the loss with 3 strikeouts in 7 innings. The Lady Indians beat Hillsborough 5-0 in the opening game.

Chipola beat Hillsborough 5-0 in the first round on April 28. Goree earned the win with 8 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Three Lady Indians were named to the FCSAA All-Tournament Team: Infield: Ashley Morris; Designated Player: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Morgan Goree.

Four Chipola players made the All-State Team: First-team, Outfield: Barbara Woll; At-Large: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Krystal Goodman. Pitcher Morgan Goree was named All-State Second Team. Visit: http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament

Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler (1) and Salt Lake (2).

The Lady Indians (58-7) won the Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record and a FCSAA State Championship. They nearly won a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015.

