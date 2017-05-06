WCSO reports arrest of Sunny Hills man for possession of illegal narcotics

On April 29, at approximately 4:30 pm, a 2012 Toyota car was observed traveling southbound on S.R. 77 at a high rate of speed. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Longo conducted a traffic stop. When approaching the driver of the vehicle the deputy immediately observed, in plain view, a glass pipe that is commonly used to ingest methamphetamine. Upon further questioning, the driver identified as Joshua Johnson, 27, of Sunny Hills advised Deputy Longo that he also had “marijuana and meth” in the vehicle. Deputy Longo located the illegal items in the vehicle and placed Johnson under arrest.

During the traffic stop it was also determined that Johnson’s driver’s license was suspended or revoked.

Joshua Johnson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.