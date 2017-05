Officers with the Chipley Police Department received a call on May 3 of a theft in progress at Walmart.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, they were notified the subject had fled on foot.

Initially officers were unable to locate the subject, but shortly after received a tip that a subject matching the description was in the Tractor Supply parking lot.

The suspect was located and quickly apprehended a short time later.

All merchandise was recovered on scene and totaled more than $300.