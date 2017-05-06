VES 5th grade Tropicana winners

Vernon Elementary School held their fifth grade Tropicana Speech competition on May 4. Winners (pictured below from left) are:

1st place – Jacob Poppell

2nd place – Renecia Hogans

3rd place – Alice Kopp

Alternate – Kamryn Thomas

Congratulations to all these students. The top three will go on to compete at the county competition on May 16 at 6 p.m, at the Ag Center in Chipley.

Other participants were: Abbie Stanley, Kenya Campbell-Nettles, Colin Philpot, Jadeyn Popp, Jaden Brock, Madison Hogue, Kassandra Shively, and Blake Burdeshaw.

Thank you to the judges: Mrs.Susan Roberts, Mr. Milton Brown, Dr. Lou Cleveland, and timekeeper, Mrs. Debbie Bush.