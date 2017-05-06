The 9th Annual Rob Fowler Memorial Golf Tournament was held on April 15th at Dothan National Golf Club. The tournament was established in 2008 to honor Rob Fowler and to create a college fund for his daughter, Emma Grace.

This year, 9 four-man teams competed in a scramble format for over $1500 in cash and prizes awarded to the top teams as well as a raffle for all participants.

The winning score of 59 (13 under par) was posted by Lee Miller, Henry Ezell, and Bob Payne.

The second place team consisted of Earl Armstrong, Rick Mercer, Phil Register, and Rick Hill shooting a 52 (10 under par).

Finishing in third place was the team of David Phillips, Eddie Waller, and Jeremy Cushing shooting a 63 (9 under par).

Closest to the pin prizes were awarded to Henry Ezell (3 holes) and Eddie Waller.

Tonka Taylor took home the prize for the Long Drive hole.

Thank you to all participants and the sponsors listed below for their generous donations that make this event possible.

Community South Credit Union

Bush Paint and Supply

Rex Lumber

West Florida Electric Co-op

Peoples Bank of Graceville

Mattox Photography

Cook Discount Drugs

Campbelton Farm Service

Williams Funeral Home

Los Amigos Restaurant

Highway 77 Bingo

Badcock Furniture of Graceville

Brannon Stand Drugs

Piggly Wiggly of Graceville

Woodham Peanut Company

Graceville High School c/o 2001

James & Lipford Funeral Home

James David Wright

Bailey Lumber & Supply

Obar’s Insurance Agency

Pat Pelham Insurance Agency

King’s Discount Drug