News from WCCOA

Washington County Council on Aging hosted a trip to Destin for a Dolphin Cruise on Monday, April 24. Seniors boarded a boat and relaxed on the waters of the Gulf while enjoying the sights of the local marine life, including the dolphins. A wonderful time was had by all and WCCOA thanks all who participated.

Caryville 4th Anniversary Celebration

Washington County Council on Aging’s Caryville Senior Center recently celebrated 4 years of dedicated service to our seniors. The celebration kicked off with warm words of encouragement from Anita Clarke, Executive Director. Sheriff Kevin Crews and Commissioner Trey Hawkins were in attendance, speaking heartfelt words of assurance and commitment to our senior community. Representatives from local health facilities educated attendees on health issues while everyone enjoyed a hot dog lunch with all the trimmings. Area businesses provided door prizes which were given away throughout the festivities. WCCOA would like to thank Wynell Broxton, the health facility vendors and all of the businesses that donated time and materials to make this celebration a huge success