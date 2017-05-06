Jackson obit

Mrs. Ruby Lee Jackson, age 93, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 4, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born November 18, 1923 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Bascom and Beatrice Williams Steverson. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Bronzell Jackson and her sister, Bonnie George.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by one daughter, Connie Hand and husband Steve of Dothan, Alabama; two grandsons, Dustin Hand and wife Edie and Derek Hand; one great-granddaughter, Scarlet Hand; one brother, Lonnie Steverson and wife Ruth of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.