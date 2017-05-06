Fundraiser for Ponce de Leon Fire Station

The Ponce de Leon Fire Department is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 20, 11:00am until 4:00pm, at the fire station, 1508 Skelton St, Ponce de Leon. All proceeds will go toward a new roof for the firehouse.

Join the volunteers for family fun and experience games, balloons, exploring the fire truck, drawings, and prizes for the kids. Grill plates for $5.00 include hamburger or hot dog, chips, and a drink.

The volunteer fire station, organized in 1978, has a history of not only assisting the town of Ponce de Leon, but surrounding towns including Red Bay, Chipley, and Bonifay. Early on, when an emergency occurred, the fire station whistle signal could be heard throughout the area and the volunteer firefighters would rush over. These amazing volunteers need your help to secure their truck and equipment with a new roof.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate states, “The Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire Department is a valuable asset to Holmes County. While always prepared for area fires, the Department also assists us when a wreck occurs. During storms, they are ready to help with clearing debris and tree limbs from roadways.”

The volunteers continually serve their community whenever the need arises. Please come out to the Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser, and help “Raise the Roof”.

Any donations appreciated. For more information, please call Town Clerk, Tammy Melerine, at 850.836.4361, or email her at townpdl@gmail.com.