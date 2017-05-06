Downer obit

Veronica “Ronnie” Downer, age 82 of Chipley, passed from this life on May 4, 2017 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Ronnie was born on November 12, 1934 in Endicott, New York to Alex and Josephine Verno. She had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the previous 10 years. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, as well as crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Alex and Josephine Verno; daughter: Alexis Corbin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Louis Lee Downer of Chipley, Florida; son: Louis L. Downer Jr. and partner Alan Haynie of Ellijay, Georgia; sister: Sheilah Scheurich and husband Norman of Huntsville, Alabama; brother: Charles Verno of Endicott, New York; five grandchildren: April, Jennifer, Shaun, T.J., Julia; two great grandchildren: Alex and Sophia.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.