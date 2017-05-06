Denton obit

Joyce Clark Denton, 80, of Marianna formerly of Smithville, MO, died Wednesday May 3, 2017 in Marianna.

Joyce was born August 12,1936 in Marianna where she graduated from Marianna High School in the class of 1954. After graduation Joyce married Robert Denton and they returned to his home state of Kansas. The Dentons moved to Smithville, MO in 1969. Joyce worked at Kansas City International Airport for a number of years, volunteered at the Truman Medical Center and other organizations. She was a member of the Smithville First Baptist Church. In memory of her former husband, Joyce and her daughter Courtney started the Tree of Life Fund at the Smithville Hospital where Dr. Robert Denton served many years as a General Surgeon. This project continues to provide transportation for patients from Smithville to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Velma Clark and her daughter, Courtney Denton. She is survived by three sisters JoAnn Clark Malloy, Jean Clark Sims (Bobby) Opal Clark Gilbert and one brother, Charles C. Clark and wife, Ann all of Marianna, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1pm at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Chapel in Smithville, MO. Entombment will follow in Terrace Park Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. A private family visitation will be in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.