Dennis obit

Betty Dennis, 63 of Graceville passed away, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2017 at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Monday, 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Born in Pascagoula, MS, Betty has lived in Graceville for many years.

She was a CNA for a number of years at SHC and was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Betty was known for being a volunteer with the City of Graceville, working side by side with her beloved husband and the Graceville Fire Department and other fire departments in the surrounding area. You would see her from pulling hoses to making sure each firemen had what they needed.

Preceded in death by her father Lee Allen Hilliard and one daughter Brandy Nicole Dennis.

She is survived by her husband Tommy Dennis; mother Mary Moneyham; three children Tonya Dennis, Christy Proctor, Joey Dennis(Kim); seven brothers and sisters Joey Hilliard, Annie Herndon, Pauline Byrd, Mike Hilliard, James Hilliard, Don Hilliard, Donna Kay Martin; six grandchildren Brandy, Tyler, Chase, Amber, Dylan, Cole; one great grandson Cameron; a host of nieces and nephews.