Holmes County High School Music Department presents “Decades of Music” beginning tonight, May 6, and continuing Monday, May 8, Tuesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 11, beginning at 7:00 PM at the HCHS auditorium. A Pre-show will begin at 6:45 each night.

The program will include popular hits from the1950’s to present day. Hits will include Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, Flashlight, Lean On Me, You Give Love A Bad Name, Living On A Prayer, and Over the Rainbow. Stage and Broadway hit medleys from Hairspray and Les Miserables will also be performed. More than a dozen solos will be featured along with a live band with songs such as Feeling Good, Sweet Child of Mine, Fancy, Travelin’ Soldier, In the Garden, an Elvis Medley, and many more.

Each night different seniors will be recognized for their contributions to the Drama/Music Departments at HCHS and will sing a song from the past. Those songs will include At Last, Stay, Under the Sea, Part of Your World, I Will Always Love You, Hallelujah, and more.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the dance, music, lights, live band, and relive those favorite moments from past decades.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the school during school hours or at the door.

For more information please call the school at 547-9000.