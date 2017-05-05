Wayne obit

Advance, NC – James (“Jim”) Clifford Wayne, age 73, died Monday, May 2, 2017 at Wake Forest University Medical Center. Consistent with his wishes, the body was donated to the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

A native of Chipley, FL, Jim was born on September 20, 1943 to Clifford and Ola Mae Wayne, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Ellison Robertson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, and two sons: Michael and Julie Wayne of Advance, NC and Joel and Melissa Wayne of Hudsonville, MI. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Jackson, Aubrey and Luke of Advance and Carson, Kate, Ashley and Bennett of Hudsonville, MI. He is survived by his sister, Jackie Robertson Seay and her husband Glynn of Chipley. FL. Surviving also are three nieces and one nephew.

Jim graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL and earned a Doctor of Ministry from Southern Baptist Theology Seminary, Louisville, KY. He served churches in Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. In addition to his pastorates, he served on several boards – Alabama Baptist Executive Board, Georgia Baptist Executive Board, and Truitt McConnell College. He had a passion for missions and worked four times in the Ukraine, and in Mexico, Nigeria and Costa Rica.

After retiring, Jim was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church. He was a Biblical Scholar who loved teaching, preaching, training and serving. He had a passion for hobbies including bee keeping, candle making, model trains, rock tumbling, woodworking and gardening.

A service celebrating his life will be Friday, May 5 at Clemmons, FBC. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with the service at 11:00 AM with Dr. Steve Sumerel officiating. Memorials may be made to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina (CBFNC), 8025 North Point Blvd, Suite 205, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or online at www.cbfnc.org/give and designated for Collegiate Ministries or a charity of your choice.