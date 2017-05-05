Veste obit

Henriette Berthe Veste, age 91 of Caryville, passed from this life on May 3, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Henriette was born on February 8, 1926 in Lespesses, France to Paul and Berthe (Leroy) Veste. During her time in France she served in the French Military as a Pilot and was active in the Indo-China War. After moving to the United States in 1958 she obtained her Master’s Degree from Tulane University. She was a Bishop at the Peace Community Church and loved to spend her free time cooking and baking with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Berthe Veste.

She is survived by her sister: Paulette Gibbens and husband Milford of Chipley, Florida; brother: Michel Veste of Leon, France; nieces: Brigitte Syfrett and husband Hans Gottgens of Toledo, Ohio, Monique Maggard and husband Michael of Caryville, Florida; nephews: Bruce Syfrett of Troy, Alabama, Quenten Syfrett and wife Leila of Tallahassee, Florida, Edward Syfrett of Chipley, Florida; great-niece: Ranie Grimmer and husband Bobby of Chipley, Florida; great-nephew: Cody Maggard of Rockville, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.