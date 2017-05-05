Strong obit

Mr. Dwight Elwood Clarence Strong, 74 of O Brien, Florida died on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at V A Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Born Tuesday, January 26, 1943 in Rochester, Michigan, he was the son of the late Milton Strong and the late Ramona Bowman Strong.

Surviving are daughter, Rebecca Strong of Clover, SC, sister, Carol Marshall of Bonifay, FL; 2 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Browning officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Bethany Baptist Church.