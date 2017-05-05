Bobby J. Kent, 83, of Marianna died Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Bobby was a native of Alford and a lifelong resident of Jackson county. He served in the U.S. Army where he retired after 20 years. He loved working in his workshop on small engine’s. He enjoyed piddling and tinkering with things.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Kent; his daughter, Patricia Baxter (Randy); two sons, Bobby Kent (Tess) and Tommy Kent; one step-daughter, Marsha Wyatt (Donald) of Marianna; three step-sons, Andy Brogdon (Judy) of Altha, FL, Stan Brogdon of Altha, FL, and Wayne Brogdon (Brenda) of Marianna, FL; five grandchildren, Kimberly Baxter Huett (Charles), Kelly Baxter Kelly (William), Meaghan Kent, Stephen Kent, and Jeromy Kent; step-grandchildren, Donna Chandler, Scott Wyatt (Zanda), Mark Brogdon, Jenna Barfield (Daniel), Angela Brogdon, Dennis Brogdon (Cindy), and Lisa Brogdon; six great-grandchildren, Austin Huett, Lillianne Huett, Raylie Huett, Abby Kelly, Welden Kelly, and Warren Kelley; nine step-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Chandler, Austin Wyatt, Travis Wyatt, Cody Barfield, Hadley Barfield, Anthony Manzella (Jodi), Britney Sims (Kyle), Nikki Fears, and Meghan Wamble; six step-great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Ronald Kent.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.