Garner obit

Mrs. Adeline Rosebell Martin Garner, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 4, 2017 at Stanley House in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

She was born August 14, 1925 in High Point, North Carolina to the late Madison and Sarah Lawson Martin.

In addition to her parents, Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin S. Garner and five brothers, William ‘Bill’ Martin, Carl Martin, Page Martin, Alfred Simmons, J.W. Simmons.

Mrs. Garner is survived by three sons, Tom Garner and wife Lucy of Port Charlotte, FL, Rod Garner of Lawrenceville, GA, Danny Garner and wife Rosemary of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two daughters, Betty Jean McDuffie of Bonifay, FL and Peggy Kelley and husband Michael of Bonifay, FL; 12 grandchildren, James McDuffie, Michael McDuffie, Margie Argon, Marianne Garner, Austin Garner, Morgan Garner, Ryan Garner, Patrick Garner, Jennifer Chesser, Jonathan Kelley, Josie Drewel, Joseph Garner; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 7, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.