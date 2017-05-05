Chipley Tigers beat South Walton to clench district championship

Chipley Tigers and South Walton played a taut affair on Thursday, but Chipley Tigers eventually prevailed 16-6 after taking the lead for good in the fourth inning. The game was tied at four with Chipley Tigers batting in the top of the fourth when Brayden Gainey doubled off of the wall driving in one run.

Cordell Carley led Chipley Tigers to victory by driving in five runs. He went 2-for-5 at the plate. Carley drove in runs on a single in the fourth and a double in the sixth.

Chipley Tigers took an early lead in the first inning. With two outs in the first inning, Grant Rowell drove in one run when he tripled.

After Chipley Tigers scored one run in the top of the second, South Walton answered with one of their own. Chipley Tigers scored when Tripp Hodges singled off of Aiden Keenan, driving in one run. South Walton then answered when Rowell uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run.

Chipley Tigers took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Joe Kuechler doubled off of Keenan, driving in one run, Hodges singled off of Keenan, driving in one run, Carley singled off of Bailey Stone, driving in two runs, and Rowell singled off of Stone, driving in one run.

Rowell earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He tossed four innings, allowing six runs, six hits, and striking out six. Keenan took the loss for South Walton. He pitched three and a third innings, surrendering seven runs, eight hits, striking out three, and walking one.

Chipley Tigers had 17 hits in the game. Brayden Gainey, Hodges, Carley, Kuechler, Joey Jordan, Dom Bouton, and Rowell each collected multiple hits and a District Championship for the Chipley Tigers.