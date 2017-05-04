Relay for Life: “Wish Upon a Cure”

The Washington/Holmes County Relay For Life will be held Friday, May 5, at Pals Park from 5 to 11 p.m.

Meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse, go on a Pirate Ship and look for hidden treasure, meet Peter Pan and sit and enjoy watching the movie Peter Pan, become The Beauty and the Beast and take a picture with these amazing cut outs, visit “Frozen”, “Winnie the Pooh”, “101 Dalmatians”, and other amazing characters, be entertained by the KMS choir, CHS vocal, Trinity Martial Arts, Northwest Florida Gymnastics and the Relay For Life Queens, play games, enjoy the food and dance to the music!

Come and celebrate the lives of those that lost the fight to cancer and those that are still fighting the battle.