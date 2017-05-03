Works obit

Mr. Charles Allen Works, 59, of Caryville, FL passed Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2017, unexpectedly.

Charles was preceded in death by his father: Gus Works, Jr.; grandparents: Gus Sr., and Tina Ola Johns Works and Carrie Newman; a nephew: Alexis Andrews and brother-in-law: Harry Lee Andrews.

He was a 1975 graduate of Vernon High School.

He is survived by his mother, Evangelist Ernestine Works; brothers and sisters: Carolyn J. Andrews, Edward E. Works (Verna), Alvin N. Works (Ruth), Eric L. Works, Travis D. Works, Michael A. Works, June E. Lawson (James), Tyna L. Thompson (Michael), Carrie Works, Viola Works and Gail Works; nieces and nephews: Drexyl L. Andrews, Kyle Andrews, Samera and Edward Works, Jr., Elise and Canese Works, Kimberly, Alanna, Jennifer Works, Ashlee Cooper, Bryan Works, Erica, Derek and Adrian Works, Jessica and Jyna Lawson, Simone and Michael Works, Michael Jr., Christyna, Mason, Valerie Thompson, Carlos, John, Jermaine, Vitoya, Vionca Works, Shannon Davis and Sherone Dean (Loraine); a longtime special friend, Cherry Savage; numerous great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A life of celebration will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017, Caryville Civic Center, Highway 279 South, Caryville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

A lunch will be served following the service.