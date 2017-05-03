Peterson obit

Mother Ola Christine Peterson, 95 of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 1, 1922 in Millers Ferry, Florida to the late Leslie & Louella Potter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arbuckles Peterson and her daughter, Ollie Hogans.

Being raised in a Christian home she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of the Rt. Vernon Church of Christ of Vernon, Florida. She was an excellent cook and loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons: Paul Peterson and his wife Willa Queen of Vernon, Florida, Laney Peterson and his wife Saundra of Tampa, Florida, and Dr. Charles Peterson and his wife Brigette of Vernon, Florida; four loving daughters: Mattie Brown and her husband James of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Margaret Brown and her husband Ronald of Vernon, Florida, Corine Hill and her husband Johnnie of Lynn Haven, Florida, and Carol Edwards and her husband Kenneth of Vernon, Florida; 25 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grands; two brothers: Coleman Potter of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Cleveland Potter and his wife Cleola of Houston, Texas; four sisters: Hilda Mae Brown of Vernon, Florida, Annie Mae Brown and her husband Alvin of Vernon, Florida, Ruth Hill and her husband Junior Cecil of Lynn Haven, Florida, and Alma Bell of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law: Madie Brown of Ebro, Florida a caretaker: Ramona Phillips; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 P.M. CST, Saturday, May 6, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Supt. David Woods, Jr., Pastor, of Chipley, Florida with Bro. Leonard Dean, Elder Antoine Brown, and Bro. Eli Andrews, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 12 Noon – 9 PM at the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Peterson will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services.