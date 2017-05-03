Leavins obit

Mr. Ernest ‘Buck’ Gene Leavins, age 76 of Chipley, Florida passed away May 1, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

He was born September 19, 1940 in Chipley, Florida to the late Richard and Kate Hall Leavins.

In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Leavins and James Leavins; one sister, Dot Davis.

Buck is survived by his wife of 30 years, Frankie Joyce Leavins of Chipley, FL; two sons, Michael Jones and Kenneth Arnold both of Chipley, FL; two daughters, Melody Flinkman of Tallahassee, FL and Penny Morris and husband Ray of Chipley, FL; three brothers, Henry Leavins and wife Debbie of Bonifay, FL, Wilson Leavins and wife Joyce of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Charles Leavins and wife Judy of Seattle, WA; three sisters, Edna Ruth Anderson and Carl McCary of Chipley, FL, Ernestine Baker of Chipley, FL, Ann Faust and husband Wayne of Mobile, AL; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Pleasant Hill Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.