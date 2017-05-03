Dr. Dunn: Funding Bill Advances Conservative Priorities

“I’m not willing to leave troops and border patrol down range without the tools they need to do their jobs”

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) issued the following statement in support of the fiscal year 2017 appropriations bill:

“I answered President Trump’s call to vote for this bill because it advances conservative priorities to strengthen our military, secure our border and shrink the federal government.

“My first priority is the safety of the American people. This legislation puts a much-needed down payment on rebuilding our military, and it gives our troops the largest pay raise in six years. The bill contains the largest border security funding increase in a decade, and it maintains all the critical pro-life protections that exist to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion.

“No bill is perfect, and this bill is far from it. But I am not willing to leave America’s troops and border patrol down range without the tools they need to do their jobs and come home to their families. Working with President Trump, we have taken important initial steps to strengthen our border, rebuild our military and shrink the federal government. There is much more to do, and that work has already begun. I will fight alongside the President to make America great again any day, and I believe him when he says this is the best deal he could negotiate today.”

The legislation contains $1.5 billion in new funding requested by President Trump to deport criminals and improve border barriers and infrastructure. The Coast Guard receives $10.5 billion, including funds for the construction of an offshore patrol cutter. Agriculture inspections and research receive $4 billion to help farmers and ranchers – while saving taxpayers $600 million in the overall USDA budget.

EPA staffing is capped at the lowest level since 1989, and the IRS budget is cut to its 2008 level. The bill prohibits funding for an Obamacare bailout. More than 150 federal programs are terminated or consolidated. Congress’s own budget is down 13 percent since 2011.

The legislation funds the government through the end of the fiscal year in September.