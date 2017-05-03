CHS baseball

Chipley Tigers Grabs Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Northview

Chipley Tigers defeated Northview 5-3 on Tuesday after taking the lead late in the game of the district playoffs. The game was tied at three with Chipley Tigers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Dom Bouton singled, driving in one.

Brayden Gainey earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He threw seven innings, giving up three runs, six hits, striking out six, and walking zero. Wilson took the loss for Northview. He went two innings, giving up four runs, four hits, striking out three, and walking zero.

Mascaro started the game for Northview. He pitched four innings, surrendering one run, one hit, and striking out six.

Dom Bouton, Gainey, Grant Rowell, and Tripp Hodges each drove in one run to lead Chipley.

Chipley plays for the District Championship Thursday 7pm vs South Walton / Jay winner at NWFSC.