Chesnut obit

Grace Ella Chesnut, 78, of Bonifay, FL, passed away at her home on April 30, 2017.

She was born October 15, 1938 in Wausau, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Mattie Lou Tiller of Wausau, FL, her son, Franklin (Frankie) Chesnut of Bonifay, FL, her sister, Mary Louise Whidden of Greenwood, IN, and her brother, Wilburn Tiller of Panama City, FL.

Grace was a member of Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church and was a 1956 graduate of Vernon High School. She worked as a vice president and loan officer of the Florida First Bank at Chipley prior to retiring.

Grace loved playing the piano; she enjoyed reading; and she found great pleasure in spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Delanie Pritchard, (Ross), two grandchildren, Meredith Pritchard and Sonny Lee Chesnut, one sister, Betty Spivey and husband Rev. Ben Spivey, one sister-in-law, Mary Tiller, former husband Delane (Sonny) Chesnut, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, and special members of the Chesnut family.

Services will be held at Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The family will receive friends at 1:00p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00p.m. with the Rev. Ben Spivey and the Rev. Phillip Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at the Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

All expressions of love are valued. A donation to a charity of choice in honor of Grace is appreciated. The family welcomes flowers.