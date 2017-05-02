Peacock obit

Adam Ladone Peacock, 78, of Marianna died Sunday, April 30, 2017 in the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital.

Ladone was a life long resident of Marianna, FL. He retired from the State of Florida where he worked at the Florida State Hospital. He enjoyed hunting, his membership in the coffee club at Hardee’s and he was a lover of Nascar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Susie McMillan Peacock.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Peacock of Marianna; one daughter, Toni Peacock of Marianna; his mother-in-law, Luvon Adams; his caregiver, Ella Brown “Ladone’s Della”; his dog, “the boss” Candy; three brothers, Willie Paul Peacock (Sue) of San Antonio, TX, Jim Peacock (Donna) of Grand Ridge and Bruce Peacock (Lynn) of Sneads; four sisters, Johnnie Roberts (Julian), Nellie Riley (Herscell), Nettiell Smith, and Carlette Peacock all of Grand Ridge, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Revs. Willie Paul Peacock and Wes Wickard officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.