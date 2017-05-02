Man arrested after high speed pursuit

On May 1, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle pursuit that was entering Washington County. Information relayed to WCSO communications center advised the pursuit was initiated in Seminole County, Georgia. The suspect vehicle, while being pursued by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, entered Washington County on Interstate 10 at speeds of more than 100mph. Exiting Interstate 10, the vehicle traveled south onto S.R. 77. The suspect lost control of his vehicle on S.R. 77, rolling the vehicle and coming to a final rest on its top near the intersection of Daniels Lake Road. Once the suspect was assessed on scene he was taken into custody and transported by Washington County EMS to the Northwest Florida Community Hospital where he was treated and released to Washington County deputies.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as pills and 3 firearms were located.

The driver, identified as David Allan Anderson, 38, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while engaged in a criminal offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Anderson was also booked on an outstanding warrant from Walton County for trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams. Alabama parole commission has also placed a hold on Anderson for the State of Alabama.

Sheriff Crews urges the public to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if anyone has any knowledge of crimes being committed. You may also provide tips by contacting them anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.