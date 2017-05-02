Eastern prickly pear cactus

This plant (Opuntia humifusa) is widely spread across the central and eastern parts of the U.S. It thrives in sunny, hot and dry areas. Its stems are flattened and have very strong spines on them and for this reason it is sometimes called Devil’s tongue. Its pear-shaped juicy fruit is red and edible, tasting somewhat like watermelon. The fruit is said to have very nutritious qualities, but beware of the spines on the plant! The flowers are very beautiful, large and yellow with lots of pollen that attracts native bees.

