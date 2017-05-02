Drug Task Force announces arrests

Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, announce the closure of an extensive undercover narcotics investigation.

Drug Task Force Investigators have been working in an undercover capacity over the last several months targeting drug dealers throughout Washington County. The dealers being the primary focus of this investigation resulted in the Drug Task Force’s successful purchasing of multiple types and quantities of illegal narcotics.

“These types of intensely focused investigations are just beginning in our county,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Chipley Police Department Chief Scott Thompson and I are committed to removing these drugs and will remain committed in the aggressive eradication of illegal drug sales in our county. We are actively pursuing the apprehension of the persons listed as “At Large”. These people have outstanding warrants for their arrest and we are asking the public for any information they may have on their whereabouts.”

ARRESTED:

Virginia Nacole Daughtry:

Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Possession of Paraphernalia

Child Neglect

Ola “Jean” Riley Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)

Marijuana – Distribute

Johnathan David Everett:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Jeffery Reshard Curry:

Opium – Sell (Hydrocodone)

Eddie Joe Byrd:

Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription

Dispense Prescription without License (2 counts)

Amphetamine – Sell

Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Drug Sell – (Xanax)

Stacey Marie Wilson:

Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)

Methamphetamine – Traffic

Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony (2 counts)

Christopher Michael Carey:

Methamphetamine – Sell (3 counts)

Monroe Lewis Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (4 counts)

Richard Eugene Stevens Jr.:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Louie Maulton Weathers:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Elizabeth Danielle Whitehead:

Dispense Prescription without License

Synthetic Narcotics – Sell

Marijuana – Sell

Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Kayla Renea Walsingham:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Fred Rico Booker III:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Jessica Michelle Rowley:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Jeffrey Brian Driggers:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Charlie Devon Nettles:

Methamphetamine – Sell

Devin Jasper Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)



AT LARGE:

Stephanie Maria Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):

Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)

Steven Earl Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Timothy Allen Taylor (Hard Labor Rd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Billy Alan Smith (Martin Luther King Blvd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Karen Ann Goodwin (Orton Court, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Charlie Robert Griffin (Carr Rd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell (3 Counts)

Penny Marie Fortune (Hutchins Lane, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Marley Dawn Owens (Christy Lane, Graceville):

Methamphetamine – Sell

Possession of paraphernalia (3 counts)

Clinton Corbin (3rd Street, Chipley):

Cocaine – Sell