Drug Task Force announces arrests

Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, announce the closure of an extensive undercover narcotics investigation.

Drug Task Force Investigators have been working in an undercover capacity over the last several months targeting drug dealers throughout Washington County.  The dealers being the primary focus of this investigation resulted in the Drug Task Force’s successful purchasing of multiple types and quantities of illegal narcotics.

“These types of intensely focused investigations are just beginning in our county,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews.  “Chipley Police Department Chief Scott Thompson and I are committed to removing these drugs and will remain committed in the aggressive eradication of illegal drug sales in our county.  We are actively pursuing the apprehension of the persons listed as “At Large”.  These people have outstanding warrants for their arrest and we are asking the public for any information they may have on their whereabouts.”

ARRESTED:

Virginia Nacole Daughtry

Virginia Nacole Daughtry:

Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell
Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams
Possession of Paraphernalia
Child Neglect

 

 

Ola “Jean” Riley Ward

Ola “Jean” Riley Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)
Marijuana – Distribute

 

 

 

Johnathan David Everett

Johnathan David Everett:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Jeffery Reshard Curry:

Opium – Sell (Hydrocodone)

 

 

Eddie Joe Byrd

Eddie Joe Byrd:

Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription
Dispense Prescription without License (2 counts)
Amphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Drug Sell – (Xanax)

 

Stacey Marie Wilson

Stacey Marie Wilson:

Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)
Methamphetamine – Traffic
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony (2 counts)

 

 

Christopher Michael Carey

Christopher Michael Carey:

Methamphetamine – Sell (3 counts)

 

 

 

 

Monroe Lewis Ward

Monroe Lewis Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (4 counts)

 

 

 

 

Richard Eugene Stevens Jr

Richard Eugene Stevens Jr.:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Louie Maulton Weathers

Louie Maulton Weathers:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Elizabeth Danielle Whitehead

Elizabeth Danielle Whitehead:

Dispense Prescription without License
Synthetic Narcotics – Sell
Marijuana – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

 

 

Kayla Renea Walsingham

Kayla Renea Walsingham:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Fred Rico Booker III

Fred Rico Booker III:

Methamphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

 

 

 

Jessica Michelle Rowley

Jessica Michelle Rowley:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Jeffrey Brian Driggers

Jeffrey Brian Driggers:

Methamphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

 

 

 

Charlie Devon Nettles

Charlie Devon Nettles:

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Devin Jasper Ward

Devin Jasper Ward:

Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)
 

 

 

AT LARGE:

Stephanie Maria Hutchinson

Stephanie Maria Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):

Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)

 

 

 

 

Steven Earl Hutchinson

Steven Earl Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Timothy Allen Taylor

Timothy Allen Taylor (Hard Labor Rd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Billy Alan Smith

Billy Alan Smith (Martin Luther King Blvd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Karen Ann Goodwin

Karen Ann Goodwin (Orton Court, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Charlie Robert Griffin

Charlie Robert Griffin (Carr Rd, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell (3 Counts)

 

 

 

 

Penny Marie Fortune

Penny Marie Fortune (Hutchins Lane, Chipley):

Methamphetamine – Sell

 

 

 

 

Marley Dawn Owens

Marley Dawn Owens (Christy Lane, Graceville):

Methamphetamine – Sell
Possession of paraphernalia (3 counts)

 

 

 

Clinton Corbin

Clinton Corbin (3rd Street, Chipley):

Cocaine – Sell

