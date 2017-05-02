Drug Task Force announces arrests

Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, announce the closure of an extensive undercover narcotics investigation.
Drug Task Force Investigators have been working in an undercover capacity over the last several months targeting drug dealers throughout Washington County. The dealers being the primary focus of this investigation resulted in the Drug Task Force’s successful purchasing of multiple types and quantities of illegal narcotics.
“These types of intensely focused investigations are just beginning in our county,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Chipley Police Department Chief Scott Thompson and I are committed to removing these drugs and will remain committed in the aggressive eradication of illegal drug sales in our county. We are actively pursuing the apprehension of the persons listed as “At Large”. These people have outstanding warrants for their arrest and we are asking the public for any information they may have on their whereabouts.”
ARRESTED:
Virginia Nacole Daughtry:
Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell
Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams
Possession of Paraphernalia
Child Neglect
Ola “Jean” Riley Ward:
Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)
Marijuana – Distribute
Johnathan David Everett:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Opium – Sell (Hydrocodone)
Eddie Joe Byrd:
Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription
Dispense Prescription without License (2 counts)
Amphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Drug Sell – (Xanax)
Stacey Marie Wilson:
Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)
Methamphetamine – Traffic
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony (2 counts)
Christopher Michael Carey:
Methamphetamine – Sell (3 counts)
Monroe Lewis Ward:
Marijuana – Sell (4 counts)
Richard Eugene Stevens Jr.:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Louie Maulton Weathers:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Elizabeth Danielle Whitehead:
Dispense Prescription without License
Synthetic Narcotics – Sell
Marijuana – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Kayla Renea Walsingham:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Fred Rico Booker III:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Jessica Michelle Rowley:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Jeffrey Brian Driggers:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Use of Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Charlie Devon Nettles:
Methamphetamine – Sell
Devin Jasper Ward:
Marijuana – Sell (2 counts)
AT LARGE:
Stephanie Maria Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):
Methamphetamine – Sell (2 counts)
Steven Earl Hutchinson (Johnson Rd, Bonifay):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Timothy Allen Taylor (Hard Labor Rd, Chipley):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Billy Alan Smith (Martin Luther King Blvd, Chipley):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Karen Ann Goodwin (Orton Court, Chipley):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Charlie Robert Griffin (Carr Rd, Chipley):
Methamphetamine – Sell (3 Counts)
Penny Marie Fortune (Hutchins Lane, Chipley):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Marley Dawn Owens (Christy Lane, Graceville):
Methamphetamine – Sell
Possession of paraphernalia (3 counts)
Clinton Corbin (3rd Street, Chipley):
Cocaine – Sell