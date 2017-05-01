WCSO reports arrest of Alabama man

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Geneva, AL, man after using a false name to deliver contraband to a Washington County Jail inmate.

During the early morning hours of April 29th, a man identifying himself as Larry Joe Benton entered the Washington County Jail with items for an inmate. During a search, an alert corrections officer located a glass pipe hidden in the items provided by the subject. When the corrections officer located the glass pipe the man calling himself Benton quickly left the jail in a white semi-truck. WCSO dispatch alerted all area law enforcement to the description of the vehicle causing a Chipley Police officer to stop the vehicle at Walmart. Upon WCSO arriving on the scene, law enforcement was able to determine the true identity of the suspect as Larry Edelstein, 53, of Geneva AL.

Edelstein was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for obstruction by disguise by providing a false name, possession and/or use of narcotics equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.