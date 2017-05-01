Pleas obit

Just 13 days shy of what would have been her 95th birthday, Rozelle Mitchell Pleas, surrounded by the love of her family, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 29, 2017.

Born in Bibb County, AL, on May 12, 1922 to parents Harvey T. Mitchell and Lillie Mae Mitchell, Rozelle was a graduate of Bibb County High School in Brent, Al., and went on to attend nursing school at Druid City School of Nursing in Tuscaloosa, Al., where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1944. Her nursing career spanned more than 45 years, during which time she served as Director of Nursing and Operating Room Supervisor at Washington County Hospital in Chipley, Fl., as well as Director of Nursing at Campbellton-Graceville Hospital in Graceville, Fl. Rozelle also worked briefly as a hospital administrator but her love for her patients was too strong to stay in the position very long. It was during her time as a nurse that Rozelle earned the endearing nickname “Rose” by her fellow nurses, administrators and hospital doctors. The compassion that Rozelle had for her patients came full circle in recent years when Melba Chandler came to be her caregiver for many days and nights at Extendicare Health and Rehab in Dothan, Al. Rozelle’s family is eternally grateful to Melba for all that she did for their mother in her time of need.

The same year Rozelle graduated from college, she married Alex Morris Pleas, Sr., and is survived by her four children, Betty Pleas Taylor and her husband, John of Panama City, Fl.; Jean Pleas Grant and her husband, Dick of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Sue Pleas Porlier and her husband, Jim of Dothan, Al.; and Alex Pleas, Jr. of Cottondale, Fl. She also leaves behind the devotion of eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren who lovingly knew her as MawMaw and are sure to carry on the family matriarch’s legacy of flower gardening, outstanding cooking (always making sure to prepare each family member’s favorite dish on the holidays), admirable work ethic and compassion for others.

She is preceded in death by her three brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Chipley on Wednesday May 3, 2017 with visitation at 10 am and services beginning at 11. Graveside will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, also in Chipley. Chaplain Jack Wingate, who grew to know and love Rozelle during her time at Extendicare, will officiate and Brown Funeral Home will direct the service.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, all gifts be made to your favorite charity or home church in Rozelle’s name.