May is Motorcycle and Bicycle Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is reminding motorists statewide to share the road with motorcycles and bicycles in an effort to reduce crashes involving these vulnerable road users. DHSMV’s Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month is in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Trucking Association.

In 2016 preliminarily, there were 10,297 motorcycle crashes and 6,580 bicycle crashes in Florida, or more than 46 motorcycle or bicycle crashes every day. As a result of these crashes in 2016, there were 501 motorcycle and 133 bicycle fatalities.

Visit DHSMV’s website for more information and resources for the Motorcycle and Bicycle Awareness Month: Share the Road campaign. The public is encouraged to report dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).