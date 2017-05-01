Langheld obit

Mrs. Mae Chumney Smith Langheld, age 91, of Chipley, Florida passed away April 28, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born March 6, 1926 in Panama City, Florida to the late James Walter Chumney and Alice Pastoria Butler Chumney.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husbands, William Earl ‘Cigar’ Smith, Sr. and Chris Langheld; one sister, Nellie Clough; two brothers, Daniel Chumney and James Peters; one great-granddaughter, Rayven Snipes.

Mae is survived by three sons, William Earl ‘Billy’ Smith, Jr. and wife Barbara of San Antonio, TX, Bobby Smith of Madison, MS and Barry Smith and wife Eva of Satartia, MS; three daughters, Betty Daniels and husband Ronnie of Chipley, FL, Bonny Fields and husband Jackie of Bonifay, FL and Benny Kenny of Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Clarence Chumney of Bradenton, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday 1:00 PM, May 2, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Dr. Trish Bruner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour after the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.