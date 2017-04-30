News from Health Dept.

Holmes County – The Florida Department of Health in Holmes County will offer free Pilates classes every Tuesday beginning April 25th – June 27th. Classes are free and open to the public. Classes will take place at Bonifay Elementary School, 307 West North Avenue, Bonifay. For more information, please contact Melissa Medley at (850) 547-8500 ext. 267.

Washington County- In celebration of National Women’s Health Week, the Florida Department of Health Washington County in partnership with First Baptist Church will host Girls Night Out. The event will take place from 6:00-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19th at First Baptist Church, Student Bulilding,1300 South Boulevard, Chipley. The event is open to the community. There will be food, fun, and shopping at the event along with presentations on health. The goal of the event is to empower women to make positive health choices. Must register by May 11th to attend and the cost is $10.00 per person. For more information, contact Traci at (850) 638-6240 ext. 121.

Holmes County- In celebration of National Women’s Health Week, the Florida Department of Health Holmes County in partnership with New Smyrna Assembly of God Church will host Girls Night Out. The event will take place from 6:00-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th at New Smyrna Church, 1849 Adolph Whittaker Road, Bonifay. The event is open to the community. There will be food, fun, and shopping at the event along with presentations on health. The goal of the event is to empower women to make positive health choices. For more information, contact Traci at (850) 547-8500 ext. 240.