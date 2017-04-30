Miller obit

Mrs. Ruth Andrews Miller, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 28, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born January 29, 1932 in Bonifay, Florida to the late E.J. and Mae Andrews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Miller; two brothers, T.J. Andrews and Sellie Frank Andrews; one sister, Earnestine Moore.

Ruth is survived by three sons, Wayne Miller and wife Gail of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Joe Miller and wife, Debe of Bonifay, FL, Greg Miller and wife Angela of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, JoAnn Miller and husband Lane of Bonifay, FL; ten grandchildren, Brad, David, Gretchen, DeWayne, Stephanie, Melissa, Jon, Ryan, Eric and Jessica; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Lou Lee of Bonifay, FL; one sister-in-law, Laverine Andrews of Lakeland, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2017 in the Bethlehem Methodist Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.