Hudspeth obit

Anne J. Hudspeth, age 78 of Dothan, AL, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2017, at Covenant Hospice Inpatient at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL.

Anne was born on September 23, 1938 in Donalsonville, GA to Jesse and Nettie James. Her and husband, “Gus”, moved to Chipley in 1965 from Panama City where Anne started work with the Florida Department of Transportation, she went on to work and retire from the Florida Baptist Theological College (aka: The Baptist College of Florida), Graceville, FL. She then served as a part-time church secretary for Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Dothan, AL. She was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist

Church in Dothan, AL for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Nettie James; husband: Angus Hudspeth; and brother: Jimmy R. James.

She is survived by her son, Michael Hudspeth and wife Karen of Wausau, FL; daughter, Cheryl Hendrix and husband Dennis of Lake Eufala, AL; four grandchildren, Chrissy Wilson and husband Chris, Alan Hudspeth and wife Heather, Sondra Hudspeth and Kimberly Hudspeth; four great grandchildren; one brother, Marlon James and wife Sylvia of Donalsonville, GA.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home in Dothan, AL with Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward-Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Chapel at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 615 North Bonita Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.