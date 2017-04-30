Chipola College news

CHIPOLA STUDENTS HONORED AT AWARDS CEREMONY

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The following students received academic awards: Hunter Potts of Graceville, National Leadership in Business; Jody Eslinger of Cottonwood, Ala., Accounting-BSBA; Dwight Rich of Bonifay, General Management-BSBA; Wendy Sheffield of Cottondale., Accounting-AA/AS; Cedric Wooden, Sr. of Marianna, Information Technology; Jeremiah Gross of Chipley, Networking Systems Technology; Benjamin Bridges of Chipley, Computer Science-AA/AS; Joel Owen of Chipley and Hunter Potts of Graceville, Global Business Strategy-BSBA, Ann Marie Brown of Hosford, Biology for Science Majors; Natasha Smith of Marianna, Health Sciences; Allison Moore of Hosford, Freshman Chemistry; Elizabeth Varnum of Marianna, Sophomore Chemistry; Ann Marie Brown of Hosford, Calculus I; Caroline Howell of Blountstown, Calculus II; Caroline Howell of Blountstown, Calculus III; Jack Craven of Marianna, Freshman English; Cassidy Trammell of Westville, Sophomore English; Kaylin Weiler of Blountstown, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award; Jackson Basford of Marianna and Kayte Whitehead of Cottonwood, Ala., Will and Betty Stabler Library Award; and Nana Sule of Nigeria, Social and Behavioral Science.

The following students received scholarship awards: Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown, Lydia Weideman of Wakulla, Anthony Wyrick of Blountstown, Phi Theta Kappa FSU /PC Scholarship; Tykajah Jackson of Malone and Leslie Myrick of Marianna, NW Florida FAMU Alumni Association TRiO Scholarship; Edward Arroyo of Marianna, Mikayla Brooks of Marianna, Angerita Hayes of Greenwood, Tykajah Jackson of Malone, Cason Moore of Bonifay, Eddie Myrick of Graceville, Leslie Myrick of Marianna, Deja Preston of Malone and Christina Proctor of Malone, FAMU Transfer Scholarships.

Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Nicholas Lee of Blountstown, Automotive Technology; Bryan Godwin of Bristol, Corrections; Blaine Barfield of Greenwood, Firefighting; Christina White of Cottondale, Cosmetology; Kyle Edwards of Marianna, Law Enforcement; Cody Baxter of Marianna, Applied Welding Technologies; Kaitlyn Kosciw of Marianna and Gregory Skinner of Blountstown, Engineering Technology and Bradly Pearson of Clarksville, Civil Engineering Technology.

Two students received awards for athletics: Jayde Smelcer of Chipley, Charlton Keen Scholar Athlete Award and Lexie Basford of Marianna, Neal Sportsmanship Award.

The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Jackie Dudley of Grand Ridge, Black Student Union; Donavan Ebersole of Blountstown, Science Club; Maddie Christmas of Bascom and Abbi Rushing of Marianna, Student Government Association; Natasha Smith of Marianna, Citizen Scholar Award, Jayde Smelcer of Chipley and Elizabeth Varnum of Marianna, All-Florida Academic Team and National Coca-Cola Scholars.

Three awards were given to non-students. The student body selected Assistant Professor in Mathematics, Stan Young for the Distinguished Service Faculty Award; Director of Academic Center for Excellence, Bonnie Smith, for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award and Coordinator of Academic Center for Excellence, Charity Sikora, for the Distinguished Service Career Award.

CHIPOLA CLASS OF 2017 GRADUATES

MARIANNA—Some 450 students were eligible for graduation at Chipola College at the end of the spring semester. Graduation exercises are scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center.

Counted as members of the class are all who completed their degrees or vocational certificates from December of ‘16 to May of ‘17 or who will complete work at Chipola during the summer of ‘17.

The class includes the following, listed according to type of degree and hometown:

Bachelor of Science Degrees

Alford—Sunshine Speers.

Altha—Rena O’Bryan.

Bascom—Shelby Bryan.

Blountstown—Jennifer Palmberg, Kelly Ramsey, Le’Tonya Reed, Ashley Van Lierop.

Bonifay—Johnie Lawson, Ashleigh McWaters, Dwight Rich, Jr., Marietta Thompson.

Bristol—Haley Brady, Emily Whittaker.

Chipley—Salem Acuff, Nancy Cook, Brenda Killings, Joel Owen, Allison Pettis, Monica Roberts, Kevin Rollins, Latrelle Williams.

Cottondale—Katherine Waller.

Graceville—Olivia Howell, Jonathan Owens, Hunter Potts.

Grand Ridge—Carlon Dilmore, Shareem Goodlet.

Greenwood—Tania Harvey, Patrick Spires, Niki White.

Malone—Shandrell Mount.

Marianna—Veronica Bell, Patricia Bellamy, Tiffany Brown, Amber Caputo, John Garrett, IV, Shelita Grant, Rachel Holloway, Michelle Jeter, Faith Kpandee, Christopher Lambe, Trevor Mayo, Jay Rees, Justine Seiss, Adam Weiland, Khrystal Whitfield, Jacqueline Young.

Sneads—Jack Glover, Emily Goodwin, Lauren Locke, Brittany McClamma.

Out-of District—Calvin Gilbert, Greencove Springs; Heather Johnson, Lynn Haven; Michael Smith, Ocala; Bonnie Broersma, Julia Hales, Sylvia Hilton and Kendall Turnmire, Panama City; Cora Fageaux, LaShinda Flagg, Ashley Giraldo, Erika Mobley and Lana Skipper, Tallahassee; Christopher Herrell, Whitney Reeves and Charity Sikora, Dothan, Ala.; and Olivia Adams, Jakin, Ga.

Associate in Arts Degrees

Alford—Nikita Hill, Sherry O’Connor, Mary Raines, Samarah Wilson.

Altha—Gloria Dedios, Trista Dees, Julie Montroy, Albert Varnum.

Bascom—Madison Christmas, Victoria Duraso, Shawna Larry, Jessica Lester, Emily Stephens

Blountstown—Sha’Meyah Bell, Andrew Bryant, John Bryant, Donavan Ebersole, MacKenzie Eubanks, Chessa Goodman, Jessica Metcalf, Hannah Register, Audrey Ryals, Savannah Taylor, Bertis Taylor, III, Anthony Wyrick.

Bonifay—Brionna Arrant, MaKayla Clemmons, Candace Donaldson, Melanie Edmondson, Sierra Ennis, Michelle Gilbert, Sanearia James, Melea Kirk, Savannah Messer, Cason Moore, Taylor Purvee, Anita Sorensen, Callie Sorensen, Joseph Young, IV.

Bristol—Amber Finch, Carey Golden, Brittany Griffin, Jonathan Hall, Michael Marotta, Allison Morrison, Matthew Morrison, Monte Revell, Kaylene Sherrod.

Campbellton—Anonionetta Dunlap, George Russ.

Caryville—Hunter Dobbs, Brandon Jenkins, Tyrell Peterson.

Chipley—Justin Adkins, Austin Adkison, Basia Alderman, Kari Barfield, Benjamin Bridges, Susan Burns, Hannah Coleman, Cassie Drummond, Carrington Estes, Alyssa Gaine, Kacy Lawson, Morgan McKenzie, Kyle Middlemass, Briar Morris, Celina Ochoa, Tyler Oliver, Sagar Patel, Felicia Patterson, Paige Pope, Micheala Poppell, Justyce Potter, Kayla Rudd, Savannah Schaubhut, Jayde Smelcer, Denise Spracklen, Cole Western, Cheyanna Clark.

Clarksville—Sarah Hall, Amber Raisbeck, Jordan Willis.

Cottondale—Breanna Athey, Justin Beavers, Kendriece Gardner, Hunter Harden, Cianna Harris, Sage Hutto, Kayla Lathan, Machall Maybon, Glen Mayo, Tyler McAllister, Katelyn McBride, Lisa Nixon, Taajwar Pope, Wendy Sheffield, Danny Tate, Sabrina Trino, Alana White, Erika Wilsie, Joyelle Saun.

Fontain—Kiley Bullock.

Graceville—Cameron Coates, Jasmine Gurin, Trevor Haser, Kaitlyn Jeffries, Blake Joiner, Eli Miller, Eddie Myrick, Jr., Brady Powell, Diana Ramirez, Kavner Williams.

Grand Ridge—Allison Brown, Katherine Campbell, Caitlin Chason, Jacqueline Dudley, Miriam Estok, Courtney Fowler, Kylee Harrell, Alyssa Klotz, Jonathan Toole.

Greenwood—Kayla Dunaway, Laurence Glover, Angerita Hayes, Elizabeth Jones, Teon Long, Rebecca Quattlebaum, Tiffany Smith.

Hosford—Cheyenne Miranda.

Malone—Destiny Croft, Tykajah Jackson, Angelica Livingston, Christina Proctor, Brittany Woods.

Marianna—Carley Allen, Forrest Allen, Jose Alvarez, Amanda Applewhite, Edward Arroyo, Samuel Barnes, Lexie Basford, Drew Bennett, William Braxton, MiKayla Brooks, Tierra Brooks, Christchan Chaney, Monica Cortes, Justin Cutchin, Reece Dew, Tamara Dourney, Megan Estrella, Tyler Hampton, Layton Hanlon, Gerri Hardin, Sydney Holland, Brett Holloway, Pamela Jennings, Jennifer Jones, Daniel Douglas Lewis, Sherri Lipford, Megan Marley, Ariana Martin, Destinee McDaniel, Eron Milton, Anastasia Mitchell, Mark Mooney, Dietrich Myers, Lesley Myrick, Matthew Overloop, Tabitha Peterson, Elaine Pfister, Chase Roberts, Kara Roberts, Lacey Roberts, Melissa Saggars, Deza Smith, Natasha Smith, Amy Snell, Sandra Stewart, Matthew Suggs, Darbey Sweeney, Dustyn Sweeney, Lyndsey Sykes, Elizabeth Varnum, Kayce Ward, Elizabeth Watson, Shawn Wells.

Ponce De Leon—Ernest Zorn.

Sneads—Elilzabeth English, Logan Gilley, David Hamilton, Keely Johnson, Sierra Kinsinger, Hannah Murray.

Westville—Delilah Bass, Victoria Benton, Erin Dady, Dusty Griffin, Elisabeth Jackson, Jacob Sumner.

Out-of-District—Aaliyah Raines, Chattahoochee; Heather Mercer and Lydia Wiedeman, Crawfordville; Ashlyn Perry, Mayo; Joseph Edwards, II, Justin Eubanks and Anastasia Mote, Quincy; Nicholas Jensen, Southport; Courtney Davis, Tommy Fitzgerald, Jr., Tallahassee; Taunya James and Phyllis Reddick, Wewahitchka; Megan Morgan, Wimermere; Danielle Garven, Ajaz, CN; Taylor Harper, Ashford, Ala.; Sydney Borener and Kisha Strickland, Black, Ala.; Yasmin Adderson,and Bay-Leigh Sawyers, Dothan, Ala.; Devyn Terry, Eberton, Ga.; Andrew Downs and Lacy Mooneyham, Gordon, Ala.; Ashley Morris, Leesburg, Ga.; Raven Northcross-Baker Malvern, Ark.; Ama Arkorful, Memphis, Tenn.; Deja Preston, Perry Hall, Md.; Delanie Dixon, Rehobeth, Ala.; Tiaera Phillips, Valdosta, Ga. and Robert Knox, Woodstock, Ga.

Associate in Science Degrees

Altha—Holly Byler, Kimberly Clemmons, Caitlyn Ellis, Deana Griswold, Tammie Peddie.

Bascom—Tawanna Dunaway, Dustin Everitt.

Blountstown—Lauren Baber, Carolyn Bailey, Gregory-Wayne Jordan, Jessica Metcalf, Katie Smith, Lynette Williams.

Bonifay—Taylor Clark, Jay Jordan, Charley Wilson.

Bristol—Lindsay Anders, Schelbie Anders, Jordan Johnson, Samantha Sansom.

Campbellton—Allison Romero.

Caryville—Sara English.

Chipley—Amynah Binmahfooz, Sufyan Binmahfooz, Jeremiah Gross, George Hoffman, Angela Joyner, Morgan McKenzie, Kayla Register, Alexandra Rodriguez, Kayla Rudd, Joshua Steverson, Brent Whittington.

Clarksville—Kala Lambe, Bradley Pearson.

Cottondale—Valerie Shackelford.

Graceville—Alexus Williams, Dustin Womble.

Grand Ridge—Jerred Glisson, Kylee Harrell, Sarah Johnson, Bonnie Jones, James Leavins, Louis Miranda.

Greenwood—Christy Peeler.

Marianna—Julie Anderson, Angie Carpenter, Jennifer Fortner, Wendy Gavin, Shelbie Johnson, Kaitlyn Kosciw, Sherri Lipford, Eron Milton, Christopher Mock, Tim Paulk, Bryan Penello, Logan Stone, Kegiera Thigpen, Cora Ann Thomas, Christopher Woods, Brandi Wright .

Sneads—Jessica Bradley, Michelle Brown, David Hamilton, Roxanne Hill, Rhonda Owens, Saundra Porter.

Wausau—Shelby Clark.

Westville—Marcus Jackson.

Out-of-District—Carolyn Stiles, Chattahoochee; Cedric Wright, Jr., Ft Lauderdale; Eric Turner, Gainesville; Taevon Ashmeade, Jacksonville; Mary Stefanelli, Lamont; Candice Hunt, Midway; Brittany Smen, Monticello; Jacolbia Bush, Summer Bush, Shericka Davis, Lyndsay Griner, Shiree Grinrod, Courtney Howell, Robert Platt, Colleen Seigler, and Laletta Stewart, Panama City; Charlene Miles and Michael O’Neill, Panama City Beach; Brooklynn Sessions, Quincy; Nicholes Jensen, Southport; Mitzi Le, Matthew Rentz and Megan Walker, Tallahassee; Megan Walker, Clio, Ala.; Rhonda Bass, Cottondwood, Ala.; Jenny Godwin, Dothan, Ala.; Jahshire Hardnett, Gulfport, Miss.; Stephanie Howell, Headland, Ala.; Eric Cobb and Deyshawn Martin, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jamall Gregory, Washington, D.C.

Workforce Development Certificates

Altha—Brittney Johnson, Bryan Wiggins.

Blountstown—Acey Abbott, Audrey Eubanks, Nicholas Lee, Emily Sewell.

Bonifay—Leslie Goodson

Bristol—Micki Price, Kallie Williams.

Chipley—Sarah Joyner.

Cotttondale—Jaime Lentzsch, Zachary Paille.

Fountain—Brandon King.

Grand Ridge—Tyler Cloud, Zoey Durden.

Greenwood—Korey Hatcher, John Lawrence, Garrett Speights.

Hosford—Brockton Yore.

Marianna—Cody Baxter, Taylor Braxton, Christopher Coulliette, Cailyn Haight, Christian King, Joseph Macaluso, Trenton Moats, James Noblin, Ronald Oliver, Taquavius Perry, Lyle Phelps, Stanley Swearingen, Asher Williams.

Out-of-District—Jacob Johnson, Pansey, Ala. and Ricky Ricardo, Slocomb, Ala.

College Credit Certificates

Bascom—Elijah Conrad.

Blountstown—Gregory Skinner, Lynette Williams.

Bonifay—Taylor Clark, Jay Jordan.

Bristol—Hannelore Green.

Chipley—Joshua Steverson, Brent Whittington.

Cotttondale—Jonathan Dilmore.

Graceville—William Janas, Chance Jowers.

Greenwood—Ashley Hunter.

Marianna—Kaitlyn Kosciw, Christopher Mock, Logan Stone, Rhonda Sylvester, Cedric Wooden, Sr.

Sneads—Michelle Brown, Victoria Jackson, Wade Robinson.

Sunny Hills—Dylan Kirk.

Vernon—Justin McKinney.

Westville—Marcus Jackson.

Out-of-District—Matthew Rentz, Tallahassee.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 3 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2017 Commencement Ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2016 to May of 2017 or during the Summer 2017 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege

Madeline Pumariega, Chancellor of the Florida College System (FCS), will deliver the Commencement Address. She most recently served as president of the statewide non-profit Take Stock in Children. Prior to joining Take Stock, she spent 20 years at Miami Dade College (MDC), serving as President of the Wolfson Campus.

Pumariega is a member of Leadership Florida Class 33 and was a Kellogg Fellow for the League for Innovation’s Expanding Leadership Diversity in Community Colleges. Her volunteer activities include serving on the board of The Center for Postsecondary Success, City Year Miami, serving on the steering committee for The Miami Foundation, and membership in the International Women’s Forum.

Pumariega is an alumna of Miami Dade College, a doctoral candidate at Barry University and a graduate of St. Thomas University and The Florida Atlantic University College of Education.

For information, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA THEATRE PRESENTS MAGIC SCHOOLBUS MAY 11

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Children’s Theatre Production of The Magic Schoolbus is set for Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The show tells the story of an eccentric school teacher who takes her class on wonderful educational field trips with the help of a magical school bus. This exciting family-friendly adventure is fun for all ages.

The cast includes: Sarah Liffick as Mrs. Fizzle, Gracie Wallace as the Narrator, Saylor Novonglosky as Ralphie, Darby Benjamin as Keesha, Jaylan Palmer as DA, Kane McKeefer as Arnold, Ashley Braswell as Phoebe, Anthony Severson as Tim, Destin Dawson as Carlos, Elizabeth Bennett as Liz, and Jayriah McGriff as Wanda.

Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—may be purchased at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER LIFEGUARD COURSE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course beginning May 9.

A pre-requisite swim test must be taken prior to the course, on Friday, May 5, between 1 and 4 p.m. There is no charge to take the test. Class meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., May 9-11 and May 16-18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20. The course test is Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Participants must be 15 years of age on or before the first day of class. The course requires a minimum of 32 hours of training in water rescue, CPR and First Aid. Attendance is required for all class meetings.

Students must be in good physical condition, able to swim 500 yards without stopping, able to swim freestyle, breast-stroke and side-stroke. Students also must be able to retrieve a 10 pound brick from a seven foot depth, and to tread water without hands for two minutes.

Cost of the course is $200. Students must register and pay the fee prior to the first meeting. Register in person in A-105 or on the day of the swim test.

For information about the course, call Rance Massengill at 850-718-2240 or email massengillr@chipola.edu.

GREAT CATTLE DRIVE film showing MAY 18 at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a free screening of the PBS documentary film, “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles,” Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The documentary was filmed and produced by Blountstown residents Elam Stoltzfus and his son, Nic. The film tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, and how Florida’s cow culture is being preserved for future generations. “The story of the Cracker cattle and horses is one of the richest historical accounts,” said filmmaker and producer Elam Stoltzfus. “We really believe people will want to hear more about this, and we have a chance to educate people, entertain them, and bring some information to people here in Florida, and across the country.”

“One thing that excited me as a writer about the Great Florida Cattle Drive project is that it tells the story of this hidden history,” said screenwriter and co-producer Nic Stoltzfus. “It’s one thing to read about a cattle drive from Kissimmee to Kenansville, but to actually go on the drive and interact with the people, and feel it, and smell it… that brought history to life for me.”

Elam and Nic Stoltzfus will be present at the screening to sign DVDs, CDs, the accompanying coffee table book, movie posters and more. Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will enjoy Grammy Award-winning John McEuen’s presence on the film’s soundtrack.

The documentary, narrated by America’s most beloved cowboy poet, Baxter Black, recently aired on all of Florida’s PBS stations. “WFSU Public Media is proud to partner with Live Oak Productions to bring this documentary to our audience throughout the Big Bend region,” said David Mullins, General Manager of WFSU.”

The film and accompanying events are sponsored by the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and Foundation; Blackbeard’s Ranch; Arrowhead Beef; Vina & Sons; the Yoder Family and Lefty’s Dirt Road Club. To order copies of the book, CD and DVD, visit Live Oak Productions at www.liveoakproductiongroup.com/store. See a film trailer at https://youtu.be/uNph6e9Bh0w.

For information about the showing at Chipola College, visit www.chipola.edu or call 718-2257.

FAMU ALUMNI CHAPTER AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

The Northwest Florida Chapter of the FAMU Alumni Association recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Chipola TRiO/SSS students.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS AWARDED FAMU SCHOLARSHIPS

Dr. William Hudson, Jr., Vice President of Student Affairs at Florida A & M University recently presented scholarships totaling $48,000 to Chipola College Students. The scholarship program was established to assist high achieving Florida community college graduates.

CHIPOLA SPRING NURSING GRADUATES

Chipola celebrates the accomplishments of students who completed the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program in the Spring semester.

THEATER MAJORS VISIT ATLANTA

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon led theater majors on a recent trip to the Broadway National tour of The Tony award winning Matilda in Atlanta. Students saw a live performance at the historic Fox Theater where “Gone with the Wind” had its world premiere. Students also stayed a night in the famed Georgian Terrace Hotel and had a chance to see a small touch of Broadway, some for the first time.

CHIPOLA QEP SLOGAN CONTEST WINNERS

Chipola College recently held a slogan contest for the Quality Enhancement Plan. The contest had over 50 entries. More than 500 students voted on the top six entries.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL PLAYING IN STATE TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Lady Indians softball team faced Hillsborough, Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. (CST) in the first round of the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament in Vero Beach.

A win would move the Indians to a 3 p.m. game against the winner of a game between Miami-Dade and Central Florida. A loss would put the Lady Indians in a 3 p.m. game against the loser of the same two teams. Chipola needs five wins in the winner’s bracket to win the double-elimination tournament. If they move to the loser’s bracket, they may need as many as six games to win the title.

The tournament continues, Saturday, April 29 and concludes with the championship on Sunday, April 30. Visit: http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament

Chipola is first in the FCSAA State Poll and third in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler (1) and Salt Lake (2).

The Lady Indians (52-5) won the Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record.

Chipola enters the state tournament with 11 players and two coaches on the Panhandle All-Conference team.

Outfielder Barbara Woll is Conference Player of the Year. She has a .387 batting average with 45 RBI, 41 stolen bases and 7 homeruns on the year.

Right-hander Krystal Goodman (24-0) is the Conference Pitcher of the Year. She leads the state in strikeouts with 182. She is third in wins with 24, and is second in ERA with a .65.

Chipola coaches Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix also were named Conference Coaches of the Year.

Six Lady Indians were named First Team All-Conference: Debora Ribeiro, Barbara Woll, Jordenne Gaten, Krystal Goodman, Morgan Goree and Alexis Grampp.

Five Chipola players were named Second Team All-Conference: Ashley Morris, Bobbie Morris, Kyaira Brown, Marta Gasporotto and Lexie Basford.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record. They nearly won a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015. Coach Belinda Hendrix was named state coach of the year for the fifth time in 12 years. She also picked up her 500th win this season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband Jimmy Hendrix lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL HEADED TO STATE TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Indians will play St. Johns River, Friday, May 5, at 9 a.m. (CST) in the first round of the FCSAA State Tournament at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

A win would move the Indians to a 6 p.m., Sunday, May 7, game. A loss would put the Indians in a Saturday, May 6 game at 3 p.m. Chipola needs five wins to take the title in the double-elimination tournament. The championship game is set for Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Games will be broadcast on WJAQ-100.9 FM and streamed online at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament

The final Panhandle Conference standings are: Chipola (20-4), Northwest (14-9), Tallahassee (11-12), Gulf Coast (10-13) and Pensacola (3-20). Chipola is the top-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll and third in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola swamped Gulf Coast 12-2 on April 22. Evan Steele (2-0) earned the win in four innings of work. Junior Harding also pitched two innings. Reynaldo Rivera was 3 for 4 with one homerun. Jacob Silverstein was 2 for 3. Brody Wofford was 2 for 4.

The Indians outlasted Gulf Coast 7-4 on April 21. Bowden Francis (11-2) was the winning pitcher. He threw five innings with four strikeouts. Ryan Shauger pitched 1.2 innings. Andrew Grogan pitched 1 inning. Reynaldo Rivera, Max Guzman and Brody Wofford all homered in the game. Jose Caballero, Andrew Bechtold and Rivera each went 2 for 5.

Chipola first baseman Reynaldo Rivera was the NJCAA National Player of the Week and the FCSAA Florida Player of the Week for April 20. The sophomore from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, batted .867 (13-for-15) with nine runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in four games during the voting period. He led the Indians to a perfect 4-0 week as they wrapped up the Panhandle Conference Championship.

For the latest news visit, www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA ATHLETES GO NEXT LEVEL

Eight Chipola College athletes recently signed scholarships to play at four-year universities next year. Women’s basketball: Tiaera Phillips (University of Dayton), Barbara Johnson (University of Mississippi), Danielle Garven (University of Pittsburgh), Sydnee McDonald (University of Central Florida); baseball players: Roberto Negron (North Carolina A & T), Andrew Bechtold (Louisiana State University), basketball player: Eric Cobb (University of Connecticut); and baseball player: Junior Harding (University of Missouri).