BCF Music and Worship Division to present their spring concert

On Thursday, May 4, the touring ensembles and combine choir and orchestra of The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present their annual Spring Concert at 7:00 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Open to the public, this year’s performance will showcase each musical group with their unique sound and expertise.

To learn more about upcoming special events or receive information on the degree programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.