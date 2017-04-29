Donnie Mae Trim, 79 of Graceville passed away, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Fadette Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jack Faircloth officiating, burial will follow in church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family received friends at the funeral home, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017.

Ms. Donnie a long time resident of Graceville was a member of Fadette Assembly of God Church. She was full of laughter, loving every minute she could spend with family and fishing.

Preceded in death by her husband Ben Trim, Jr., parents Lester Joe and Malvia Lee Blackmon Powell, sisters Lessie Mae Smith, Brenda Joyce Powell, brothers Junior Lester Powell, Lester Pete Powell.

Survived by four sons James Trim(Tammy), Ben Trim(Julie), Robert Trim(Jana), Buddy Trim(Sandra), three daughters Carolyn Trim, Kathy Croxton, Tammy Williamson; four sisters Elizabeth Patterson(LaVon), Martha Robbins(Jerry), Annette Boutwell(Odell), Faye Bateman; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, one great great grandson, a host of nieces and nephews.